Business briefs 3

Home appliances and consumer electronics maker Haier has expanded its line of refrigerators by unveiling 17 new variants of Big Top Mounted Refrigerators in the 3-star range.

The new additions to Haier's Top Mounted Refrigerator series come with the all-new magic convertible feature that allows temperature to be controlled between a wide range of (+)7 degrees Celsius and (-)24 degrees Celsius, to cater to the requirements of different food items. The new refrigerators are available in the market priced between a range of Rs 55,000 to Rs 68,900.

The all-new range is powered by Haier's Advanced Triple Inverter Technology that allows more energy savings and reduces noise along with protection from voltage fluctuation.

Haier Appliances India President Eric Braganza said: ''Different food items require different storage temperatures to maintain their original flavour, texture and nutrients. Most refrigerators do not offer consumers the convenience of storing food at different temperature which in turn ends up making the food stale.'' * * * Mumbai-based SDSOS says developed mask that protects from airborne human pathogens Mumbai: City-based NMIMS' Sunandan Divatia School of Science (SDSOS) on Thursday said it has developed a mask that ensures protection from airborne human pathogens.

The battery operated reusable mask's technology is transferred for commercialisation and marketing to Milton Group of Pharma Company, as per an official statement.

* * * ICICI Bank launches banking solution for doctors * Second-largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Thursday launched a banking solution aimed at doctors.

The bank said the solution launched on the Doctors' Day provides loans of up to Rs 10 crore to doctors for buying equipment and also other customised solutions.

* * * Naaptol selects EbixCash to handle customer care operations * Tele-shopping network Naaptol has selected an EbixCash to handle its customer care operations.

EbixCash's BPO division has been chosen as the customer care operations partner for the eastern region, as per an official statement.

