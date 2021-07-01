DPIIT extends quality norms implementation deadline for certain footwear products

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has given additional time for the implementation of quality norms for certain footwear products amid the coronavirus pandemic. The department, under the commerce and industry ministry, has issued three separate notifications to extend the date of implementation of the Leather and other materials (Quality Control) Order, 2020; Personal Protective Equipment-Footwear (Quality Control) Order, 2020; and Footwear made from all -Rubber and all Polymeric material and its components (Quality Control) Order, 2020. While for footwear made from leather and rubber materials the deadline has been extended till July 1, 2022, for Personal Protective Equipment-Footwear, the new rollout date is January 1, 2022. These products would have to conform to the specified standards and bear the standard mark under a licence from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The items cannot be produced, sold/traded, imported and stocked unless they bear BIS mark. The department has also issued quality control norms for certain steel items and cables. The move assumes significance as the government is working to formulate technical regulations, which include safety and quality standards, for several products with a view to cut imports of those non-essential items.

