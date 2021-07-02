Left Menu

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Updated: 02-07-2021 08:20 IST
Westpac Banking Corp said on Friday that it started legal proceedings against Forum Finance after it discovered a potential fraud regarding equipment leases arranged by the financial services provider for the lender's customers.

Australia's no. 2 bank has a potential exposure of around A$200 million ($149.22 million) after tax with the extent of loss depending on the outcome of an investigation into the alleged fraud, it said in a statement.

($1 = 1.3403 Australian dollars)

Also Read: Internet outages hit Virgin Australia, Australian lenders

