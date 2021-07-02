JSW Neosteel gets GreenPro certification from CII

JSW Steel on Friday said it has received GreenPro ecolabel certification for its JSW Neosteel TMT rebars from industry body CII.

In a statement, JSW Steel said it is one of the first steel companies in India to get the certification for its brand of TMT rebars.

''GreenPro is a Type – 1 Ecolabel by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) which enables end users in the building and manufacturing sector to make informed decisions by choosing sustainable products, materials and technologies for construction, operation and maintenance of their buildings and factories,'' the company said.

JSW Steel's all rebar manufacturing units along with all grades are covered under the certification, it said.

JSW Neosteel TMT bars not only have the perfect balance of strength and ductility, but are also better for the environment offering 100 per cent recyclability and life cycle cost, Jayant Acharya, Director, Sales, Marketing and Corporate Strategy, JSW Steel, said in the statement.

JSW Neosteel has its presence in major projects of national importance and some landmark structures of India, like high speed rail projects, metro rail projects, atomic power plants, refinery projects, expressways, heavy bridges, ports, airports, landmark high rises, commercial complexes etc, he said.

The statement further said the JSW Neosteel TMT bars are manufactured through high-yield quenched and self-tempered (HYQST) technology which ensures uniform quality across the bar.

The TMT bars have the highest grade of purity and lowest sulphur and phosphorus content which makes it stronger and sustainable, it said.

