IBM's Global Real Estate Director joins Table Space Technologies to drive next level growth

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/Mediawire): In a major industry move IBM's Global Real Estate Director for Asia Pacific, Krishnaswamy Nagarajan, has joined integrated workspace solutions leader Table Space Technologies. Onboarding Krishna as Chief Operating Officer is part of Table Space Technologies' 'Business of Experience' (BX) vision strategy towards client centricity.

Krishna, who was part of the leadership team at IBM Global Real Estate, told Economic Times that his move to Table Space Technologies was prompted by their "client-focused" BX approach. "The commercial real estate space is changing dramatically and Enterprise clients are moving away from rigid work spaces into completely agile spaces. Clients now are looking for experiences and fully integrated solutions. The integration of real estate requires technology adoption delivering experience based solutions. Table Space Technologies is best positioned to deliver this model," said Krishna.

"Table Space is one of the few organisations that is totally focussed on a pure play enterprise model. It does not dilute the experience for its enterprise clients. Rather, it enhances the experience through its technology platform, especially when it comes to proprietary data safety compliance and employee well being, which are crucial for enterprise clients" he added. "Our business and capabilities have grown strongly over the last few years and we see significant further growth potential in what is one of the most exciting sectors of real estate in the world. Krishna is one of the leading figures in the real estate sector in Asia Pacific and I look forward to working closely with Krishna and the rest of our team to take Table Space into the future," said Amit Banerji, CEO and Co-Founder of Table Space Technologies.

"Krishna will help spearhead the growth of our business, and ensure we continue to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients," he added. In a career spanning over three decades, Krishna has held leadership roles and implemented projects in teams cutting across global regions, including United Nations, IBM and EY. Krishna is a growth leader and over the past decades has driven very large scale transformations across organisations.

