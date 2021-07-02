Cycle Strike: Event concluded in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Baramulla

Srinagar (Jammu) [India], July 2 (ANI/PNN) : A cycle race, Cycle Strike, to attract the youth of Kashmir towards sports and especially to stay away from drug addiction was organized in Baramulla on June 27. In a press handout, the organizer Syed Ali Asghar Rizvi said, "This is the first race of its kind up to the tourist destination Gulmarg at an altitude of 8,700 feet above sea level."

"Forty-three cyclists took part in the 30-kilometer race, including national and international cyclists. The race started at Magam. There was a lot of enthusiasm among the young cyclists. The physical fitness training of these cyclists was given by the famous fitness expert Imtiaz Darne. To keep the young generation away from wrong deeds such steps are being taken," he added. Muhammad Akbar Khan, Waheed Ahmed, and Monis Ahmed won the first, second, and third positions respectively by covering a distance of 30 km from Magam to Gulmarg. The young cyclists expressed happiness in securing the lead positions.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Bopinder Kumar presented awards to the winners. He expressed happiness over the organization of this race and said that the youth of Kashmir have a lot of potentials. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

