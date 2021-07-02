Left Menu

Zomato seeks CCI nod for stake buy in Grofers India, HoT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 19:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Online food ordering platform Zomato has sought Competition Commission's nod for buying stake in online grocery shopping platform Grofers India and one more entity. In this regard, a notice has been filed with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for ''the proposed acquisition by Zomato of approximately 9.3 per cent stake in each of Grofers India and Hands on Trades Pvt Ltd (HoT) along with certain rights in each of the targets (proposed transaction)''.

Grofers International is an investment holding company and is the holding company of Grofers India and HoT.

''The proposed transaction will have no impact on the competitive landscape in any potential relevant market in India, in any manner,'' as per the notice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

