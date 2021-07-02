Cycling-Mohoric wins Tour de France seventh stage
Reuters | Le Creusot | Updated: 02-07-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 20:15 IST
- Country:
- France
Slovenian Matej Mohoric won the seventh stage of the Tour de France, a massive 249.1-km ride from Le Creusot on Friday.
The Bahrain-Victorious rider prevailed from the day's breakaway, which also featured yellow jersey holder Mathieu van der Poel.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Slovenian
Advertisement