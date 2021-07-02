Deb Kalyan Mohanty assigned additional charge as RINL CMD

State-owned RINL on Friday said Deb Kalyan Mohanty has been assigned additional charge as its chairman and managing director with effect from July 1, 2021.

In a statement, RINL said, ''Deb Kalyan Mohanty, Director (Commercial), RINL is assigned the additional charge of the post of CMD, RINL with effect from 01st July 2021 till regular incumbent joins the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.'' Mohanty assumed charge as the Director (Commercial), RINL on August 1, 2019.

Prior to this assignment, he worked as Executive Director Chairman Secretariat in Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL).

Mohanty holds an M -Tech degree from the Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University in Materials Science and Technology, it said.

He started his career in SAIL as a Management Trainee (Technical) in 1986. He has worked in various assignments in SAIL starting with Bhilai Steel Plant and as a branch manager, regional manager, and head of the export group in the marketing division during his long tenure of 33 years in SAIL.

Visakhapatnam-based RINL, under the Ministry of Steel, owns and operates a 7.3 million tonne steel plant in Visakhapatnam.

It is the country's first shore-based integrated steel plant producing special steel products.