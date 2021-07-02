Left Menu

D-Mart Q1 revenue up 31.3% at Rs 5,031.75 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 22:20 IST
Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Friday said its standalone revenue from operations rose 31.27 per cent to Rs 5,031.75 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company had revenue from operations of Rs 3,833.23 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed the BSE in a regulatory filing.

Its total number of stores as on June 30, 2021, stood at 238.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Avenue Supermarts said that the “meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, to, inter alia, consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.” Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 3,313.30 apiece on the BSE, up 0.04 per cent from their previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

