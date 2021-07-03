Left Menu

Saudi Arabia bans entry from UAE, Vietnam, Ethiopia and Afghanistan -agency

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-07-2021 04:36 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 04:36 IST
Saudi Arabia will restrict travel to and entry from Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam and Afghanistan over coronavirus concerns, the state news agency (WAS) reported on Saturday.

The ban goes into effect on July 4 and will apply to anyone who has been in those four countries within the last 14 days, it said. Saudi citizens returning before Sunday will be exempted.

