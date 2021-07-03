Auto ambulances to carry Covid patients introduced

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran on Satuday flagged off six auto ambulances in Coonoor in Nilgiris district to carry Covid-19 patients.

Being a hilly district, the roads and pathways were too narrow for the movement of bigger ambulances, so auto ambulances were introduced, he said.

Advertisement

The number of Covid cases started declining after efforts taken by Chief Minister M K Stalin to ensure facilities like beds, medical oxygen and other infrastructure, Ramachandran said at a function.

Considering the decline in the cases, the Chief Minister announced lockdown relaxations and was taking steps to prevent the third wave of Covid, the Forest Minister said.

District Collector J Innocent Divya and other senior district officials were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)