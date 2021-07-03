Left Menu

Govt to unveil national cyber security strategy soon: National Cyber Security Coordinator

The government will release a new cybersecurity strategy this year, National Cyber Security Coordinator Rajesh Pant said at an event organised by Public Affairs Forum of India PAFI. He said the strategy would holistically cover the entire ecosystem of cyber space in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 18:02 IST
Govt to unveil national cyber security strategy soon: National Cyber Security Coordinator
Representative Image Image Credit: PR Newswire
  • Country:
  • India

The government will release a new cybersecurity strategy this year, National Cyber Security Coordinator Rajesh Pant said at an event organized by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI). He said the strategy would holistically cover the entire ecosystem of cyberspace in India. The government is expected to release a new cybersecurity strategy this year, he said speaking at the PAFI event on Friday.

''The vision of this strategy is to ensure safe, secure, resilient, vibrant, and trusted cyberspace,'' Pant said.

The new strategy would serve as a guideline to tackle various aspects, be it data as a national resource, building indigenous capabilities, or cyber audit.

''There are about 80 odd deliverables coming out of this new strategy,'' the PAFI statement quoted Pant as saying.

The theme of the PAFI Dialogue was 'Cyber Security in the New Normal.' On the national security narrative for the telecom sector, Pant said, ''While other nations have created a black-list of companies that cannot operate in the country, India is the only nation to create a white-list of telecom companies that are allowed to operate in India''. The companies allowed must be a 'trusted source', he said adding, ''We were able to create and launch the trusted telecom portal during the pandemic and within six months."

TRENDING

1
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
2
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
3
Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021