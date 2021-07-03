Left Menu

Train derails in Canada, spilling timber and tar sands

PTI | Blackfalds | Updated: 03-07-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 21:44 IST
A train carrying tar sands and timber has derailed in the Canadian province of Alberta, spilling at least part of its load, officials said, though there were no reports of injuries.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Blackfalds said crews were working Friday night to contain the spill, whose extent was not immediately clear. Cleanup operations continued on Saturday, with huge piles of spilled wood visible along the tracks.

Police said they were rerouting traffic and asked people to avoid the area, which was near the city of Lacombe.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

