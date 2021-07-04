Left Menu

Punjabi Basti, Janata market in Delhi closed till July 6 for flouting COVID-19 norms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 00:12 IST
Punjabi Basti, Janata market in Delhi closed till July 6 for flouting COVID-19 norms
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjabi Basti and Janata market in Nangloi area of the national capital have been closed till July 6 for gross violation of Covid-appropriate behaviour, an official order said on Saturday.

The order issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate (Punjabi Bagh) Shalesh Kumar said general public/shopkeepers of these markets were not following the health protocol.

''Amid the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic and considering gross violation of existing health protocol under Covid appropriate behaviour in these markets, the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Punjabi Bagh under DDMA Act, 2005, do hereby order for shutting down the entire market of Punjabi Basti and Janta Market, Nangloi from July 4 to 6,” it stated.

In the event of any shopkeeper found violating this order or any act which may spread COVID-19, necessary action as per law would be taken against him/her, it warned.

In another order issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate (Vivek Vihar) Devendra Sharma, “shop number 9/6434, Mukherji Gali, Sardari Lal Market, in Gandhi Nagar has been asked to close its operations for seven days till July 12 for non-adherence of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour”. Delhi was under a complete lockdown from April 19 to May 30 following which the national capital saw a phased unlock process.

PTI MG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India
4
The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to differ from traditional COVID symptoms. Here’s what to look out for

The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to differ from traditional COVID sy...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021