Punjabi Basti, Janata market in Delhi closed till July 6 for flouting COVID-19 norms

The Punjabi Basti and Janata market in Nangloi area of the national capital have been closed till July 6 for gross violation of Covid-appropriate behaviour, an official order said on Saturday.

The order issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate (Punjabi Bagh) Shalesh Kumar said general public/shopkeepers of these markets were not following the health protocol.

''Amid the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic and considering gross violation of existing health protocol under Covid appropriate behaviour in these markets, the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Punjabi Bagh under DDMA Act, 2005, do hereby order for shutting down the entire market of Punjabi Basti and Janta Market, Nangloi from July 4 to 6,” it stated.

In the event of any shopkeeper found violating this order or any act which may spread COVID-19, necessary action as per law would be taken against him/her, it warned.

In another order issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate (Vivek Vihar) Devendra Sharma, “shop number 9/6434, Mukherji Gali, Sardari Lal Market, in Gandhi Nagar has been asked to close its operations for seven days till July 12 for non-adherence of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour”. Delhi was under a complete lockdown from April 19 to May 30 following which the national capital saw a phased unlock process.

