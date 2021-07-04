Left Menu

Cadila Healthcare arm recalls 21,240 bottles of diabetes drug in US

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 12:55 IST
Cadila Healthcare arm recalls 21,240 bottles of diabetes drug in US
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc is recalling over 21,000 bottles of metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets manufactured by Ahemdabad-based Cadila Healthcare, the latest enforcement report of the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) said.

Metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type-2 diabetes mellitus.

Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc is recalling 21,240 bottles of metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets, USP 750 mg, on account of ''CGMP Deviations: FDA analysis detected n-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) levels in excess of the acceptable daily intake limit'', the report by the US health regulator said.

The voluntary ongoing nationwide recall in the US is a class-II recall, it added.

As per USFDA, a class-II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen based on results from laboratory tests. It is a known environmental contaminant and found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables.

Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021