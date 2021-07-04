Cadila Healthcare arm recalls 21,240 bottles of diabetes drug in US
- Country:
- India
Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc is recalling over 21,000 bottles of metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets manufactured by Ahemdabad-based Cadila Healthcare, the latest enforcement report of the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) said.
Metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type-2 diabetes mellitus.
Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc is recalling 21,240 bottles of metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets, USP 750 mg, on account of ''CGMP Deviations: FDA analysis detected n-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) levels in excess of the acceptable daily intake limit'', the report by the US health regulator said.
The voluntary ongoing nationwide recall in the US is a class-II recall, it added.
As per USFDA, a class-II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.
NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen based on results from laboratory tests. It is a known environmental contaminant and found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables.
Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Alkem gets two observations from USFDA for St Louis-based formulation plant
Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for inhalation product
Cipla gets USFDA nod for inhalation product
Zydus Cadila gets tentative USFDA nod to market generic sclerosis treatment drug
USFDA issues two observations after inspection of Granules India's Chantilly facility in US