Left Menu

Heranba Industries gets environmental clearance for Rs 110 crore expansion plan

Agrochemicals firm Heranba Industries on Monday said it has received environmental clearance from the government to set up additional manufacturing capacity at an estimated cost of Rs 110 crore at its facility in Gujarat.The company has received environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for expansion of pesticide intermediates, fungicides, herbicides, insecticides manufacturing in Gujarat, Heranba Industries said in a regulatory filing.The company said it has an existing land parcel measuring 55,000 sq mt at Sarigam and no additional land will be required for the proposed expansion.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 10:54 IST
Heranba Industries gets environmental clearance for Rs 110 crore expansion plan
  • Country:
  • India

Agrochemicals firm Heranba Industries on Monday said it has received environmental clearance from the government to set up additional manufacturing capacity at an estimated cost of Rs 110 crore at its facility in Gujarat.

The company has received environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for expansion of pesticide intermediates, fungicides, herbicides, insecticides manufacturing in Gujarat, Heranba Industries said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it has an existing land parcel measuring 55,000 sq mt at Sarigam and no additional land will be required for the proposed expansion. This expansion plan will entail setting up an additional manufacturing capacity of 24,900 TPA (tonnes per annum) for the manufacturing of insecticides, fungicides, herbicides and pesticides intermediates. ''The estimated cost for this expansion is Rs 110 crore, which includes an existing investment of Rs 20 crore,'' the company said.

R K Shetty, Managing Director, Heranba, said this approval for expanding the Sarigam plant is a crucial development towards the company's aim of expanding its multipurpose manufacturing capacity and enables it to achieve its growth objectives while continuing to build on its solid foundation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses by illegal blasting

NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses b...

 India
4
Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021