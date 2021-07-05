Apollo Global Management considering offer for Britain's Morrisons

Private equity company Apollo Global Management is in the preliminary stages of evaluating a possible offer for British supermarket group Morrisons, it said on Monday.

On Saturday Morrisons greed to a takeover led by SoftBank owned Fortress Investment Group that valued Britain's fourth-largest grocer at 6.3 billion pounds ($8.7 billion) and topped a rival offer from another private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

