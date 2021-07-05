Left Menu

Apollo Global Management considering offer for Britain's Morrisons

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 11:40 IST
Apollo Global Management considering offer for Britain's Morrisons
Image Credit: Twitter(@apolloglobal)
Private equity company Apollo Global Management is in the preliminary stages of evaluating a possible offer for British supermarket group Morrisons, it said on Monday.

On Saturday Morrisons greed to a takeover led by SoftBank owned Fortress Investment Group that valued Britain's fourth-largest grocer at 6.3 billion pounds ($8.7 billion) and topped a rival offer from another private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

