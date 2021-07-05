Left Menu

Apollo Global joins battle for Britain's Morrisons

On Saturday Morrisons agreed to a takeover led by SoftBank owned Fortress Investment Group that valued Britain's fourth-largest grocer at 6.3 billion pounds ($8.7 billion) and topped a rival proposal from another private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R). The interest in Morrisons underlines the growing appetite from private funds for British supermarket chains, which are seen as attractive because of their cash generation and freehold assets.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 11:57 IST
Apollo Global joins battle for Britain's Morrisons
Image Credit: Twitter(@apolloglobal)
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. private equity company Apollo Global Management said on Monday it was considering a possible offer for British supermarket group Morrisons which on Saturday agreed a 6.3 billion pound ($8.7 billion) takeover with another group.

Apollo said no approach has been made to the board of Morrisons. On Saturday Morrisons agreed to a takeover led by SoftBank owned Fortress Investment Group that valued Britain's fourth-largest grocer at 6.3 billion pounds ($8.7 billion) and topped a rival proposal from another private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

The interest in Morrisons underlines the growing appetite from private funds for British supermarket chains, which are seen as attractive because of their cash generation and freehold assets. The funds believe the stock market is not recognizing the grocers' value in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year Apollo missed out on buying Asda, Britain's third-largest supermarket group, to the Issa brothers and TDR Capital. ($1 = 0.7232 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses by illegal blasting

NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses b...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Australian state reports drop in new COVID-19 cases; lockdowns ease in some areas and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021