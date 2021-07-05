Left Menu

Morrisons lifts London mid-caps as virus fears weigh

British mid-caps rose on Monday, led by gains in heavyweight mining stocks and supermarket chain Morrisons, while investors looked past rising local coronavirus infections as the UK prepared to ease its lockdown.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 12:58 IST
Morrisons lifts London mid-caps as virus fears weigh
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

British mid-caps rose on Monday, led by gains in heavyweight mining stocks and supermarket chain Morrisons, while investors looked past rising local coronavirus infections as the UK prepared to ease its lockdown. Morrisons jumped 11% to the top of the mid-cap index after U.S. private-equity firm Apollo Global Management said it was considering a possible offer for the British company, which on Saturday agreed to a 6.3-billion pound takeover from another group.

The domestically-focussed FTSE 250 index rose 0.2%, with base metal miners gaining nearly 1.3%. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans for the final step of easing lockdown in England on Monday. The remaining legal restrictions are due to be lifted on July 19, with the decision whether to go ahead scheduled for July 12.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat. Hipgnosis Songs Fund, the owner of the rights to artists including Neil Young and Shakira, gained 0.7% after it reported a jump in annual earnings and raised its dividend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global
4
NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses by illegal blasting

NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021