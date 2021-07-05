Left Menu

Tata Steel June quarter crude steel output jumps over 43 pc; sales up 35 pc

While the deliveries increased by 19 per cent to 2.36 MT from 1.98 MT a year ago.Tata Steel Southeast Asias production grew to 0.59 MT, up 49 per cent from 0.39 MT in April-June a year ago. The deliveries in Southeast Asia also increased by 50 per cent 0.63 MT from 0.42 a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 13:25 IST
Tata Steel June quarter crude steel output jumps over 43 pc; sales up 35 pc
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Steel major Tata Steel has posted an over 43 per cent jump in its consolidated crude steel output at 7.94 million tonne (MT) during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company's consolidated output of steel in the year-ago quarter was at 5.53 MT, Tata Steel said in a statement released on Sunday.

During the April-June period of 2021-22 fiscal, the company's consolidated sales also rose to 7.14 MT, from 5.33 MT in the same quarter a year ago, a rise of 35 per cent.

In India, the company produced 4.62 MT steel, 55 per cent higher compared to 2.99 MT in April-June quarter of financial year 2020-21, which was impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the stringent nationwide lockdown.

Tata Steel India deliveries increased by 42 per cent to 4.15 MT from 2.93 MT a year ago.

In the quarter under review, Tata Steel Europe's steel production grew by 27 per cent to 2.73 MT, compared to 2.15 MT in the year-ago quarter. While the deliveries increased by 19 per cent to 2.36 MT from 1.98 MT a year ago.

Tata Steel Southeast Asia's production grew to 0.59 MT, up 49 per cent from 0.39 MT in April-June a year ago. The deliveries in Southeast Asia also increased by 50 per cent 0.63 MT from 0.42 a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global
4
NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses by illegal blasting

NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021