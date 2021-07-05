Rakhi Bazaar Gets Facelift, Introduces New Rakhi Collection for 2021

NEW DELHI, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Any company's website is the face of its business and constitutes the foundation of its digital recognition. People who have recently visited the website of Rakhi Bazaar in search of Rakhi online must have noticed its new look. Very recently, the Company underwent a rebranding as a marketing strategy to stand apart from its competitors for Raksha Bandhan 2021. The prime objective of the company for the implementation of the new website design is to: • Update an old website • Establish a state-of-the-art brand voice • Accentuate company growth • Renew brand identity • Put forth new products and services At the end of May, this online Rakhi store rolled out a fully redesigned website to provide a better online Rakhi shopping experience to its visitors. The redesigned website features a contemporary outlook with a new logo, new products, updated content, fresh layouts, high-resolution images, and improved navigation for good performance and better conversion rates. Another modern characteristic that the website adopted during its redesigning is its responsive web design. While speaking to Shivangi Mani, the lead of the website design project, about adopting a responsive web design, he said, ''The most significant change that we have implemented in the new website is its responsive design. It means that whichever device you may use to view it, the website will appear the same. With 50 percent of our visitors coming from smartphones, it becomes essential that the website is compatible with smaller screen displays.'' In a vis-a-vis conversation with Deelip Kumar, the CEO of the Company, about the rebranding of the website, he said, ''The rebranding of the website is generally to improve its performance. The procedure that we adopted was quite detailed. The main objective of overall revamping is to provide better user experience by providing better UI and ecommerce features. We are not only providing a user-friendly Rakhi shopping experience but we have also added a new range of latest Rakhi for upcoming season. It involved considering the technical aspects such as the design elements, colors of the buttons, fonts, color scheme, placement of the buttons, logo, etc. We promise our customers a user-friendly Rakhi shopping experience with innovative redesigning ideas successfully implemented.'' He further added, ''Most people visit our portal for online Rakhi shopping. During the redesigning process, we also introduced the latest collection of silver Rakhi, designer Rakhi, Kids Rakhi, Lumba Rakhi, foodie Rakhi, Rakhi by colors, etc., to provide more choices to our customers. Moreover, the content on the website is streamlined and updated with new information for spontaneous and organized experiences. Rakhi Bazaar also ensured that the images of the products for sale are of high resolution for a better view by the customers and thereby increase in the conversion rates.'' This year, the Company also expanded its services in 300+ cities of international countries of UK, Canada, and Australia it was already serving in for years. Earlier, people couldsend Rakhi to USA in all its major cities, but now, one can get Rakhi delivered in the majority of cities of the above-mentioned countries.

About Rakhi Bazaar Rakhi Bazaar is an online Rakhi store established back in 2013 to provide a better online Rakhi delivery experience to its customers. The company proudly owns more than 10,000 products under different categories and offers online Rakhi delivery in 500+ cities in India and 60+ international countries. It has vast network coverage around the globe and helps people send Rakhi worldwide in a promised time frame.

