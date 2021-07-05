Left Menu

Simple Energy names its flagship e-scooter as Simple One

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 14:15 IST
Bangalore-based EV startup Simple Energy has named its flagship e-scooter as Simple One, which is scheduled to be launched on August 15 this year, according to a release.

Previously code named Mark2, Simple One, will be the debut offering from the company.

''We are elated to announce the name of the first electric vehicle by Simple Energy. Although it was known as Mark2, the name Simple One will give the right essence from the brand and product perspective,'' Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy said.

The team is now gearing up for the launch.

The name Simple One is also the first name trademarked by the company, the release stated.

The e-scooter Simple One, which has a claimed range of 240 km, will likely be priced around Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh, the company said.

Simple Energy will be launching its first electric vehicle on August 15 in Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad followed by other cities in the months to come, said the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

