Godrej Consumer expects double-digit sales growth in Q1

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Monday said it expects sales in India to grow ''in high teens'' in the first quarter ended June 30, while at a consolidated level too it is confident of delivering ''strong double-digit'' sales growth.

In its quarterly update for Q1 2021-22, the company said,''During the quarter, demand trends in our categories across the key countries we operate in, remained steady.'' In India, GCPL said, ''we expect to deliver sales growth in the high teens, driven by strong volume growth and calibrated price increases.'' The company witnessed strong double-digit sales growth in its home care and personal care categories.

Advertisement

While home care was led by a strong growth in household insecticides, personal care was led by personal wash and hygiene categories, GCPL said in a regulatory filing.

On the overseas front, GCPL said it expects constant currency sales growth to remain flat in Indonesia.

''We continue to put building blocks in place to ensure gradual recovery, during the course of the year,'' it said adding, Godrej Africa, USA and Middle East continued growth momentum across most of the key countries of operations and expect to deliver constant currency sales growth.

The company continues to focus on driving sustainable, profitable sales growth in these regions, it added.

As for Latin America and SAARC businesses, GCPL said it expects sales growth to remain strong in constant currency terms.

''At a consolidated level, we continue to leverage our category and geographic portfolio well and expect to deliver strong double-digit sales growth and our 2-year CAGR to be in the double digits,'' the filing added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)