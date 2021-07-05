Prestigious Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) for 2021 held virtually

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rama Shankar Pandey, Managing Director of Hella India Lighting Ltd., won in the prestigious Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) for 2021 in the Master Entrepreneur Category, in a glittering ceremony held virtually on 30th June. Pandey won it for India in the category of Master Entrepreneur among other winners from Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Philipines, Brunie & Indonesia. With over 800 nominations received each year, and about seven percent were commended to the most deserving for recognition. This year, an impressive number of 130 finalists from 15 countries were up for consideration in the final round of judging and only 59 were crowned as award recipients.

The award ceremony was attended by more than 300 C-suite level executives and business leaders from China, Bahrain, Brunei, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and other parts of the region. APEA honours business leaders and organisations who have shown outstanding performance and tenacity in developing successful businesses, while not neglecting the social responsibilities that comes with leadership.

Enterprise Asia, the organizer of the prestigious fifteenth Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2021 Regional Edition recognised 59 exceptional award recipients who have exemplified excellence and perseverance in this unprecedented period. The APEA awardees have proven resiliency and accelerated tremendously to overcome the unprecedented economic conditions wrought by the global pandemic. The APEA, an initiative by Enterprise Asia, the region's leading NGO, is the largest regional recognition and acknowledgement programme for trailblazers in the business community. APEA prides itself as a testament to the commitment, aspiration, and true entrepreneurship.

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As one of the youngest Professional Managing Director of a listed MNC in the Country since 2010, Leading Hella India Lighting limited, Mr. Pandey turned around an old loss-making entity, suffering from long legal litigations to a sustainable business model and gave it a larger social purpose. He led the company to committing into road safety by launching affordable safety automotive products and enhancing awareness of risks on the road.

He holds on to the vision of achieving entrepreneurial success by resolving real life problems such as road deaths in transport sector and building skilled youths from underprivileged unemployed population. He aims to create employability among 10 million youths in his lifetime. Ramashankar Pandey is working for the Skill ecosystem of the country for last 2 decades. His contribution towards Skill India initiative, as Co-founder of "Prayaas Bangalore" since his BOSCH days in 1998, has directly benefited hundreds of underprivileged youths get jobs and livelihood they deserve. B.Grimm Power Public Co. Ltd.'s Chairman & President, Dr. Harald Link, was accorded the Entrepreneur of the Year of the APEA 2021 Regional Edition. Among the notable Master Entrepreneur Category winners include Dr. Ming-Hsi Chuang, President of the Gwo Xi Stem Cell Applied Technology Co. Ltd. from Taiwan, and Sara Lamsam, CEO & President of Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited from Thailand.

Post the award ceremony Pandey said, "It's our duty to make skills aspirational, we have to create an environment where we get away from the obsession of 'Degree & Designation' and embrace a society respecting skills & purpose. India must become Skill Capital of the world and celebrate Social Entrepreneurship." The APEA 2021 Regional Edition and AEF 2021 are supported by Angel Investment Network Indonesia (ANGIN), Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), Institut Keusahawanan Negara Berhad (INSKEN), Malaysian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (MTCC), Malaysian Industrial Development Authority (MIDA), Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (MEDAC), National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (NIEI), Singapore Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC), SME Corporation Malaysia, The Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (HK and Macau) Limited (MAYCHAM).

