DPIIT and Ministry initiate project on Open Network for Digital Commerce
An advisory council has been constituted to advise the Government on measures needed to design and accelerate the adoption of ONDC.
Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry has initiated a project on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The task has been assigned to the Quality Council of India (QCI). ONDC aims at promoting open networks developed on open-sourced methodology, using open specifications and open network protocols independent of any specific platform. ONDC is expected to digitize the entire value chain, standardize operations, promote inclusion of suppliers, derive efficiencies in logistics and enhance value for consumers.
An advisory council has been constituted to advise the Government on measures needed to design and accelerate the adoption of ONDC. The members of the Advisory Council will be:
Shri R.S. Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority
Shri Nandan M. Nilekani, non-executive Chairman of Infosys
Shri Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, QCI and Capacity Building Commission
Ms Anjali Bansal, Founder & Chairperson, Avaana Capital
Shri Arvind Gupta, Co-founder & Head, Digital India Foundation
Shri Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI
Shri Suresh Sethi, MD & CEO, NSDL
Shri Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General, CAIT
Shri Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, RAI
Additional Secretary (ITeC), DPIIT shall be the cove nor of the Advisory Council.
