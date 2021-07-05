Tourism ministry invites applications for National Tourism Awards

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 23:15 IST
The Ministry of Tourism has invited applications from individuals and organisations for excellence in the field of tourism for its National Tourism Awards, an official statement said on Monday.

These awards are presented in various segments of travel and tourism industry such as state governments/Union territories, classified hotels, heritage hotels, approved travel agents, tour operators and tourist transport operators, individuals and other private organisations in recognition of their performance in their respective fields and also to encourage healthy competition with an aim to promote tourism.

"Applications have to be made in proper forms, wherever specified. Unless otherwise mentioned, the entries for the award should have been published or the activities undertaken during the period April, 2018 to March 2019," the ministry said in the statement.

The last date for receipt of entries in the respective divisions is August 10 by 4 pm, and the entries should be sent as hard copies and strictly in the formats, where specified.

The details and guidelines for the National Tourism Awards for the year 2018-19 are given on the website of the Ministry of Tourism www.tourism.gov.in, the statement added.

