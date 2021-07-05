Left Menu

Gulf Air plane evacuated in Kuwait after "minor incident" on landing

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 23:31 IST
Passengers and crew onboard a Gulf Air flight from Bahrain were evacuated at Kuwait International Airport on Monday after what the airline described as a "minor incident" during landing.

All 62 passengers and 7 crew onboard flight GF215 from Bahrain to Kuwait were safely evacuated from the aircraft and escorted to the airport terminal, the airline said on Twitter.

"We are currently working with the authorities to identify the cause of the incident." (Writing by Alexander Cornwell; editing by David Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

