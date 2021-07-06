3 killed, 2 injured as their car turns turtle

Two people were killed and three injured after their speeding car turned turtle on the Delhi-Meerut highway in the early hours of Monday, police said. The incident took place on Sunday night near Kalcheena village when five friends – Harsh Gautam, Manish, and Subodh, Iftekhar and Manjit – were travelling to Haridrwar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Iraj Raja said. Around 1.30 am, the car lost balance and crashed through the centre divider after hitting a railing on the roadside.

The five men were pulled out from the car and rushed to a nearby hospital where Harsh Gautam, a clerk at Mathura's Regional Transport Office, Manish and Subodh were declared brought dead. Manjit and Iftekhar were in a critical condition and undergoing treatment, the SP said. A case was registered at Bhojpur police station area and the bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem.

