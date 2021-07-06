Left Menu

3 killed, 2 injured as their car turns turtle

The incident took place on Sunday night near Kalcheena village when five friends Harsh Gautam, Manish, and Subodh, Iftekhar and Manjit were travelling to Haridrwar, Superintendent of Police SP Iraj Raja said. Manjit and Iftekhar were in a critical condition and undergoing treatment, the SP said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 06-07-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 00:07 IST
Two people were killed and three injured after their speeding car turned turtle on the Delhi-Meerut highway in the early hours of Monday, police said. The incident took place on Sunday night near Kalcheena village when five friends – Harsh Gautam, Manish, and Subodh, Iftekhar and Manjit – were travelling to Haridrwar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Iraj Raja said. Around 1.30 am, the car lost balance and crashed through the centre divider after hitting a railing on the roadside.

The five men were pulled out from the car and rushed to a nearby hospital where Harsh Gautam, a clerk at Mathura's Regional Transport Office, Manish and Subodh were declared brought dead. Manjit and Iftekhar were in a critical condition and undergoing treatment, the SP said. A case was registered at Bhojpur police station area and the bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem.

