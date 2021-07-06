Black box retrieved from crashed Philippines Air Force plane
Philippine authorities have retrieved a black box from an Air Force plane that crashed at the weekend, killing more than 50 people, Military Chief Cirilito Sobejana told Reuters on Tuesday.
The pilot, who was experienced in flying the C-130 aircraft, was among those who died in the crash on Jolo island, Sobejana said by telephone.
