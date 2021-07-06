Plane with 29 people on board goes missing in Russia's far east - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-07-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 10:41 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A Russian AN-26 airplane with 29 people on board has gone missing in the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia's far east, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday citing regional authorities.
The plane lost contact with air traffic control while attempting to land, TASS separately cited a source as saying.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement