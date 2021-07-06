Left Menu

Plane with 29 people on board goes missing in Russia's far east - TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-07-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 10:41 IST
Plane with 29 people on board goes missing in Russia's far east - TASS
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Russian AN-26 airplane with 29 people on board has gone missing in the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia's far east, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday citing regional authorities.

The plane lost contact with air traffic control while attempting to land, TASS separately cited a source as saying.

