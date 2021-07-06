Left Menu

Flipkart Wholesale expands operations in Bihar

The e-commerce firm also planned to expand its operations in other cities of the state in the coming months.We congratulate Flipkart Wholesale for entering Bihar in the first year of its operations.

Flipkart Wholesale, an online business-to-business (B2B) marketplace, has expanded its operations to seven cities in Bihar, seeking to offer local fashion retailers a platform to buy apparel and footwear with doorstep delivery, a company official said.

Fashion retailers in Patna, Purnea, Katihar, Munger, Madhubani, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur are now able to access the Flipkart Wholesale app, he said.

''Bihar is an important state for us, and we are excited about growing our footprint here. Our key goal is enabling the digital transformation of kiranas and MSMEs using locally developed technology and strong supply-chain capabilities,'' the company's senior vice president and head Adarsh Menon said on Wednesday.

The e-commerce firm also planned to expand its operations in other cities of the state in the coming months.

''We congratulate Flipkart Wholesale for entering Bihar in the first year of its operations. We hope that the B2B platform boosts the livelihood of local fashion retailers in our state through a safe digital means to buy quality merchandise,'' the state IT department's secretary Santosh Kumal Mall said.

Menon exuded confidence that the technology-driven platform in Bihar will help local businesses create new livelihood opportunities and build a resilient retail ecosystem.

As part of the launch in Bihar, fashion retailers in the seven cities will enjoy 10 per cent extra guaranteed savings on the first transaction on Flipkart Wholesale and additional benefits on bulk purchases as well, he added.

