UK's Sainsbury's says Q1 sales ahead of expectations

British supermarket Sainsbury's said it expected to deliver a full-year underlying profit of at least 660 million pounds ($917 million) after it reported first-quarter organic sales growth of 1.6%.

Britain's second-biggest supermarket said the first-quarter performance was ahead of its expectations. ($1 = 0.7197 pounds)

