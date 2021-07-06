Left Menu

UK's Sainsbury's says Q1 sales ahead of expectations

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2021 11:46 IST
UK's Sainsbury's says Q1 sales ahead of expectations
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
British supermarket Sainsbury's said it expected to deliver a full-year underlying profit of at least 660 million pounds ($917 million) after it reported first-quarter organic sales growth of 1.6%.

Britain's second-biggest supermarket said the first-quarter performance was ahead of its expectations. ($1 = 0.7197 pounds)

