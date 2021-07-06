Left Menu

Moody's assigns definitive Ba1 rating to JSW Hydro Energy's senior notes

Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday it has assigned a definitive Ba1 rating to JSW Hydro Energy Ltd's (JSWH) USD707 million 4.125 per cent senior secured notes due 2031.

ANI | Updated: 06-07-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 12:44 IST
Moody's assigns definitive Ba1 rating to JSW Hydro Energy's senior notes
The company will use proceeds from USD notes to repay outstanding external debt. Image Credit: ANI

Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday it has assigned a definitive Ba1 rating to JSW Hydro Energy Ltd's (JSWH) USD707 million 4.125 per cent senior secured notes due 2031. The outlook is stable, it said.

JSWH owns and operates two run-of-river hydropower projects -- the 300-megawatt (MW) Baspa II plant and the 1,000 MW Karcham Wangtoo plant in Himachal Pradesh. JSWH will use the proceeds from USD notes to repay its outstanding external debt.

The holders of the USD notes will benefit from a majority pledge over JSWH's shares and a first ranking pari passu charge over project accounts, movable and immovable assets and project documents, including power purchase agreements (PPAs). Moody's said the Ba1 rating assigned to the senior notes reflects the company's predictable cash flow profile from its long-term PPAs. JSWH has a long and stable operating track record of its two hydropower projects besides very competitive tariffs for its projects.

In addition, the company has moderate financial leverage supported by structural features of the notes including a mandatory cash sweep mechanism. Moody's said JSWH's credit profile reflects the long and efficient track record of its hydropower projects which have consistently outperformed the regulatory targets allowing the company to earn incentives and improve its cash flows.

The Ba1 rating also considers the established and consistent regulatory regime for hydropower projects in India which further improves the predictability of cash flows for the two projects. JSWH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy Ltd and is the largest private hydropower producer in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

 Algeria
4
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021