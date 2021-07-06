ABB India appoints Kiran Dutt as President of electrification business

ABB India on Tuesday announced the appointment of Kiran Dutt as President of its electrification business.

Dutt will take over from CP Vyas, who had been leading the Electrification Business in India since 2016, and was part of ABB India in various capacities for the last 30 years, a company statement said.

CP Vyas will move on to take over a new role in the Electrification Distribution Solutions Division based at Baden, Switzerland.

In his new role, Dutt will lead the ABB Electrification business for India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, the statement said. Dutt joined ABB in 2004 and has over 25 years' of experience.

He will be responsible for growing market coverage and channel penetration and working closely with the broader Electrification Regional Global Markets organization of Asia Pacific and India.

''It's a great honour and a privilege to lead the Electrification business team that is dedicated to transforming how people live, connect, and work by delivering safe, smart, and sustainable electrification solutions.

''We are shaping the future trends of electrification, differentiating through technological and digital innovation while delivering an outstanding experience through operational excellence for our customers across utilities, industry, buildings, infrastructure and mobility,'' Dutt said.

ABB's Electrification Business Area is a global leader in electrical products and solutions, operating in more than 100 countries, with over 200 manufacturing sites.

