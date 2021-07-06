China stocks end lower as healthcare, tech firms tumble
China stocks ended lower on Tuesday, with healthcare and tech firms leading the losses, as local investors remained wary of lofty valuations of certain sectors. ** The CSI300 real-estate index climbed 2.9%, with bellwether Vanke up 2.8%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.08%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.16%.
China stocks ended lower on Tuesday, with healthcare and tech firms leading the losses, as local investors remained wary of lofty valuations of certain sectors. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index edged down 0.1% to 5,083.10, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended flat at 3,530.26 points.
** Shenzhen's start-up board declined 1.8%, while Shanghai's tech-focused lost 2.7%. ** Leading the declines among sectors, the CSI300 healthcare index tumbled as much as 6% before ending 3.8% lower.
** Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd , Beijing Tongrentang Co Ltd, and Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd retreated between 5% and 10.9%. ** "The growth rates of many healthcare firms could not support their current high valuations," Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities said.
** Yan said some investors shifted to cheaper sectors with stable growth, including developers. ** The CSI300 real-estate index climbed 2.9%, with bellwether Vanke up 2.8%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.08%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.16%. ** At 0713 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.4612 per U.S. dollar, 0.04% firmer than the previous close of 6.4639.
** As of 0714 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 39.50% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.
