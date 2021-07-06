Left Menu

Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 13:32 IST
Guar gum futures gain on spot demand
  • India

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Guar gum prices on Tuesday gained Rs 25 to Rs 6,248 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for July delivery traded higher 0.4 per cent, or Rs 25 to Rs 6,248 per five quintal with an open interest of 21,240 lots.

Analysts said after tracking firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to rise in guar gum prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

