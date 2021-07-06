Left Menu

British Airways settles with 2018 data breach victims

British Airways, owned by IAG, revealed a breach of its security systems in 2018 that caused the personal data of 420,000 staff and customers to be leaked. British Airways in an emailed statement said it was pleased it has been able to settle the group action.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 14:03 IST
British Airways settles with 2018 data breach victims
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Airways has settled a case brought by customers and staff affected by a massive 2018 data breach that led to personal information being leaked, the court-appointed lead solicitors in the case said on Tuesday.

Law firm PGMBM said those affected by the data leak would receive a confidential settlement following mediation with British Airways. The resolution does not include any admission of liability by the airline, it added. British Airways, owned by IAG, revealed a breach of its security systems in 2018 that caused the personal data of 420,000 staff and customers to be leaked.

British Airways in an emailed statement said it was pleased it has been able to settle the group action. Britain's Information Commissioner's Office in October fined British Airways 20 million pounds ($27.7 million) - the data protection watchdog's biggest such penalty at the time - for failing to protect the personal and financial details of its customers.

IAG shares were up 3% by 0820 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.7212 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

 Algeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021