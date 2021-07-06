Fujifilm appoints Koji Wada as Managing Director for India
Imaging technologies firm Fujifilm India on Tuesday said it has appointed Koji Wada as its new Managing Director.The appointment is effective from June 29, 2021, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd said in a statement.Wada takes over from Haruto Iwata who moved to his new role as Managing Director for the Asia-Pacific region in Singapore, the statement added.Wada will spearhead Fujifilms operations and business strategy in India.
