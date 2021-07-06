Left Menu

Fujifilm appoints Koji Wada as Managing Director for India

Updated: 06-07-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 14:31 IST
Imaging technologies firm Fujifilm India on Tuesday said it has appointed Koji Wada as its new Managing Director.

The appointment is effective from June 29, 2021, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd said in a statement.

Wada takes over from Haruto Iwata who moved to his new role as Managing Director for the Asia-Pacific region in Singapore, the statement added.

Wada will spearhead Fujifilm's operations and business strategy in India. In his new role, he will be responsible for organisational growth and profitability with an integrated approach towards sales, marketing, and business policies, it added.

''As I transition into the new role, I am looking forward to collaborating with the teams across various divisions to take the company to newer heights. With India as a market thriving with opportunities, we will continue with our endeavour of Never Stop adding value to the lives of consumers & stakeholders,'' Wada said.

Wada has been associated with Fujifilm since 2001. He brings experience of over 20 years and before taking over his role as managing director, he was responsible for leading the medical business of the company in India as a General Manager, the statement said.

