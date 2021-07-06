Left Menu

Major fire at bakery in Mumbai

A major fire broke out in a bakery located at suburban Kurla in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, but there is no report of any casualty so far, a fire brigade official said.The blaze erupted around 230 pm at the bakery located in Titwala compound on the Pipeline road in Kurla West.

06-07-2021
The blaze erupted around 2:30 pm at the bakery located in Titwala compound on the Pipeline road in Kurla West. At least eight fire engines and tankers rushed to the spot, he said. ''No report of any injury to anyone,'' the official said, adding a short circuit is the prima facie cause of the incident.

A local resident said the compound is surrounded by slums and the fire has spread to the adjoining chawl. Meanwhile, fire brigade vehicles found it tough to reach the spot due to the narrow lane in which the compound is located.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

