Wreckage found in Russia after plane went missing

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 06-07-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 16:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's state aviation agency said that the wreckage of a plane that went missing Tuesday in the Far East region of Kamchatka has been found around five kilometers away from a runway in an airport on the Okhotsk Sea coast where it was supposed to land.

An Antonov An-26 plane with 22 passengers and six crew members, flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the town of Palana, missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar as it was on approach for landing.

The governor of Kamchatka, Vladimir Solodov, told the Interfax news agency that the main body of the plane was found on the coast, while other wreckage was found in the sea right near the coast.

According to Russian media reports, none of the 28 people on board have survived the crash.

