Malabar Gold on hiring spree, to fill more than 5,000 vacancies

Kerala-based Malabar Gold and Diamonds on Tuesday announced hiring to fill more than 5,000 vacancies across its retail operations in India.

The current vacancies are in retail jewellery sales, store operations and accountants across India. Half of these openings are set aside for deserving female candidates, it said.

Additionally, internships and traineeships are also being offered for fresh BTech/MBA entrants to learn jewellery retail sales and operations, it added.

Malabar Gold, in a statement, said that recruitment is also underway for positions in Design and Development, Digital Marketing, Jewellery Manufacturing (Artisans), Supply Chain Management, Merchandising, Project Execution, Finance & Accounts, Business Analytics and IT. Most of these roles are based out of the company's global headquarters in Kozhikode and regional offices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata.

''This recruitment drive is in line with our vision to become the leading responsible jewellery retail brand in the world in terms of both showroom count and turnover. As a responsible business, we are very mindful of our obligation to society which has prompted us to create these 5,000 well-paid jobs additionally,'' said Malabar Group chairman M P Ahammed.

The company is very excited about growth plans and invites talented and skilled individuals from across the country to be a part of the Malabar family, he said.

As part of its thrust to be an equal-opportunity employment provider, the company has laid special emphasis on increasing women representation and providing opportunities to qualified female students from retail, hospitality backgrounds to take up various positions in sales, guest relationships, operations, etc. ''Plans are also underway to augment training and development and set up career progression processes that enable sales executives to grow to Region Head roles within defined time frames,'' the company said.

Interested candidates are required to apply for open positions via the company's online job portal. Malabar Gold plans to focus its expansion in states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh apart from Kerala. The brand has already secured retail spaces in key markets at competitive rates centred in big cities like Chennai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru, and small towns like Eluru, Mancherial, Solapur and Ahmednagar in India. Internationally, the expansion plan involves setting up operations in newer geographies such as Canada, Australia, Egypt and other African states, it added.

Malabar Gold has 260 retail outlets spread across 10 countries, 14 wholesale units in addition to offices, design centres and factories spread across India, the Middle East, Far East and the USA. With an annual turnover of USD 4.51 billion, the company currently ranks one of the largest jewellery retailers globally.

