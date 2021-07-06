Left Menu

Platinum Equity to buy specialty chemicals maker Solenis in $5.25 bln deal

Billionaire Tom Gores' private equity firm Platinum Equity said on Tuesday it would buy specialty chemicals maker Solenis in a deal valued at $5.25 bln, including debt, and merge it with Sigura Water, a company it bought in 2019. Platinum Equity will acquire Solenis from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and BASF.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 17:17 IST
Platinum Equity to buy specialty chemicals maker Solenis in $5.25 bln deal
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Billionaire Tom Gores' private equity firm Platinum Equity said on Tuesday it would buy specialty chemicals maker Solenis in a deal valued at $5.25 bln, including debt, and merge it with Sigura Water, a company it bought in 2019.

Platinum Equity will acquire Solenis from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and BASF. The German chemicals giant BASF holds a 49% stake in Wilmington, Delaware-headquartered Solenis. By merging Solenis, which is more than a century old, and Sigura Water, Platinum Equity seeks to scale up the latter's water-treatment products and supply chemicals to food packaging and paper industries.

Solenis chief executive John Panichella will lead the combined company. "The combination will help accelerate our growth and provide us access to additional resources and expanded market opportunities," Sigura chief executive Robert Baird said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany
4
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021