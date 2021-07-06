DICV sets up Transformation Management Office to drive co's next face of growth

Daimler AG's India arm DICV on Tuesday announced setting up of the Transformation Management Office (TMO) for driving the company's next face of growth and cementing its position further in the domestic commercial vehicle market.

The Chennai-based commercial vehicle manufacturer also announced the appointment of its Chief Information Officer (CIO) Chulanga Perera as the company's chief transformation officer (CTO) and head of strategy.

Parera, however, will continue to discharge the duties of CIO also till his replacement is announced, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) said in a statement.

The transformation office consists of around 40 staff who will be responsible for ensuring strategic transformation company-wide, it said.

The company added that the TMO will be responsible for driving transformational topics and strategic initiatives, particularly related to digitalisation, external partnerships, new business models, internal business processes, and company culture.

''Now, more than ever, companies need to embrace change in order to ensure long-term prosperity.

''For the automotive industry, this will mean being ready for significant disruption in the areas of digitalisation, sustainability, electrification and company culture,'' said Satyakam Arya, managing director and chief executive officer of DICV.

''With our dedicated Transformation Management Office, we aim to drive DICV’s next phase of growth and cement BharatBenz’s position as a leader in the Indian CV industry,'' he added.

The TMO will focus on four target areas — drive maximum synergies, steer digital transformation, enhance customer service, and business offering, according to the company.

Its mandate is to drive maximum synergies by commercialising new ideas, forming strategic partnerships, initiating growth, and facilitating management changes while developing the company's strategic initiatives, the DICV said.

The TMO will also steer the digital landscape of the organisation by implementing use cases across DICV, enabling data-driven decision making through analytics, measuring the company's ability to go digital and increasing employee availability for added-value tasks.

To enhance customer service, the TMO will enable digital services through connected vehicles and other platforms, align business services and delivery methods as per customer needs and market conditions.

It will also propel business growth across various verticals such as research and development, information technology, customer services, supply chain management, finance and controlling.

Committed to embarking on a meaningful transformation journey, DICV aims to become the preferred choice for all stakeholders – customers, employees, suppliers and partners, it stated.

