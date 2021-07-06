Left Menu

Food tech startup Daalchini Technologies launches vending machines in cabs, buses

The aim is to reach out to 10-15 mobility fleet partners in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai and serve fresh and contactless on-the-go snacking service to more than 7.5 lakh consumers monthly, it added. As hygiene will be top-priority now, drivers will be able to offer contactless on-the-go snacking option to passengers, Daalchini Technologies co-founder Prerna Kalra said.

Food tech startup Daalchini Technologies launches vending machines in cabs, buses
Food tech startup Daalchini Technologies on Tuesday said it has launched Internet of Things (IoT) enabled small vending machines in cabs and buses to offer direct, contactless delivery of food to consumers. The company has so far engaged with over 100 cabs and more than 5 fleet partners to offer over 20 varieties of food options through the vending kiosks, Daalchini said in a statement. The aim is to reach out to 10-15 mobility fleet partners in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai and serve fresh and contactless on-the-go snacking service to more than 7.5 lakh consumers monthly, it added. ''With our smart mobility proposition, Daalchini will support the cab drivers and fleet owners by providing an extra source of income to them. ''As hygiene will be top-priority now, drivers will be able to offer contactless on-the-go snacking option to passengers,'' Daalchini Technologies co-founder Prerna Kalra said. Recently, the company also deployed the smart vending machines at Delhi's key hospitals including Fortis, Max, Apollo, Dharamshila, Kailash and Delhi Cancer Hospital, it added.

