PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-07-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 21:20 IST
Chandigarh admin allows reopening of swimming pools for players
The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday further eased Covid restrictions as it allowed reopening of select swimming pools with a condition that at least one dose of vaccine has been administered to players.

The administration also eased timings for those visiting the Sukhna Lake.

Under the fresh guidelines, the number of guests allowed for gatherings such as weddings would be 50 per cent capacity of the banquet hall or 100, whichever is less, said an official release here.

It would be mandatory for all guests (adults) and staff of the hotel/banquet hall to have received at least one dose of vaccine or to have a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours, it said.

''Selected swimming pools of the Sports Department will be opened for the swimmers/players on the condition that all eligible players are administered at least one dose of vaccine and are tested after every fortnight,'' it said.

''Liquor vends will be clubbed in the category of restaurants, bars and eateries and are allowed to open from 10 am till 10.30 pm,'' it further said.

The restrictions on opening of the Sukhna Lake for only four hours in the morning and two hours in the evening on Sundays are withdrawn to avoid overcrowding during restricted hours, it said.

However, Chandigarh Union Territory administrator V P Singh Badnore expressed serious concern over overcrowding at the Sukhna Lake and directed the police to ensure strict enforcement of the Covid appropriate behaviour.

The administrator also directed them to consider closing Sukhna Lake during evenings of weekends, if visitors do not adhere to the Covid protocol.

