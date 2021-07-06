Avaali Solutions to hire over 150 people in 12-15 months

Digital solutions company Avaali Solutions on Tuesday said it is planning to hire more than 150 people across product development, sales and operations over the next 12-15 months.

Avaali Solutions, which currently has about 120 employees, is looking to more than double its headcount of skilled professionals to meet demand growth.

''Avaali intends to take the headcount to over 275 in the next 12-15 months. The new hires will be across all levels (senior level, mid-level as well as entry level) and will be in areas such as product development, technologies like AI, automation skills as well as for sales and operations,'' a statement said.

With the fresh hiring across domains, the company is confident of meeting the growing demand of its clients and providing seamless service, it added.

The company noted that demand for digital solutions across operational processes has grown over 2 times in the last 12 months.

Avaali works with over 130 large enterprises such as Tata Sky, Nayara Energy, Bidco (Africa) and similar marquee brands, helping them reduce cycle time and cost of their operational business processes via digital solutions.

''There has been a consistent growth in our client base and an increase in demand for our end-to-end technological and service offering for enterprise solutions...We are looking at onboarding tech leads, data scientists, and senior software engineers, etc, who will strengthen our technology arm and provide customised services to our clients,'' Avaali Solutions founder and CEO Srividya Kannan said.

She added that enterprises across all sectors have started investing in digital transformation as the pandemic made it evident that businesses with higher digital adoption would fare better than ones with traditional IT systems. ''Enterprises also started to increasingly invest in technologies like RPA (robotic process automation), package applications in the sourcing, procurement and supply chain areas, AI, machine learning, and analytics for solutions like conversational AI and Chatbots, fraud prevention, demand forecasting, etc., which would help streamline their business operations,” she said.

