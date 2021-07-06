Left Menu

Delhi's Madangir market to remain closed for 2 more days, Lajpat Nagar to open from Wed

The Delhi government on Tuesday ordered to further extend the closure of Madangir central market over violation of the COVID-19 protocol.The Madangir market will remain closed on July 7 and 8 as the market associations failed to submit a detailed plan by Tuesday about how Covid appropriate behaviour can be ensured in the area, according to an order issued by the SDM office Hauz Khas.In another order issued by the District Magistrate South-East, Lajpat Nagar market has been allowed to open from Wednesday with immediate effect.

The Delhi government on Tuesday ordered to further extend the closure of Madangir central market over violation of the COVID-19 protocol.

The Madangir market will remain closed on July 7 and 8 as the market associations failed to submit a detailed plan by Tuesday about how Covid appropriate behaviour can be ensured in the area, according to an order issued by the SDM office (Hauz Khas).

In another order issued by the District Magistrate (South-East), Lajpat Nagar market has been allowed to open from Wednesday with immediate effect. It was ordered to be closed ''till further orders'' over violation of Covid norms on Monday. ''As such, the operation of the Central Market, Lajpat Nagar-II, Lajpat Nagar [temporary closure directed vide order no SDM/DC/COVID19/Challan/2021/5433 dated 04.07.2021] is hereby permitted with immediate effect, subject to strict adherence to various orders of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued from time to time towards management of COVID19 pandemic,'' it said.

The Madangir market was earlier ordered to be closed on Monday and Tuesday after the area was found ''extremely crowded'' and COVID-19 norms were ''grossly violated'' during a surprise inspection by the SDM (Hauz Khas).

The SDM in the July 5 order asked the market association to submit the plan so that ''the market can be allowed to operate in accordance with COVID-19 norms and guidelines issued by GNCTD and Govt of India from time to time''.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Chamber of Trade & Industry had called for a virtual ''mahapanchayat'' of over 200 businesses and market associations to address the closure of a few major markets across the national capital.

The traders called for a Joint Action Committee involving police, MCD and market association to tackle issues such as crowding in market area.

Delhi was under lockdown from April 19 to May 30 during the second wave of the Covid pandemic. Restrictions are being eased in a phased manner, and markets were allowed to open from June 7. The Laxmi Nagar market, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and parts of Sadar Bazar were among those shut in recent weeks by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for violation of COVID-19 norms.

The DDMA, on June 30, ordered the shutting down of the main Laxmi Nagar market, Mangal Bazar, Gandhi Nagar market - all in east Delhi - and Nangloi market in west Delhi for not following Covid protocols.

The DDMA had on June 20 also issued notices to three prominent markets in Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Sadar Bazar after observing violations of norms.

