Left Menu

Four dead in Ghaziabad road crashes

Two people were hospitalised in a serious condition and one of them succumbed, police said.Ashish 27 and his friend Shiril suffered injuries in the accident that took place near MMX Mall located on the GT Road.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 07-07-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 00:27 IST
Four dead in Ghaziabad road crashes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man, his wife and their 11-year-old daughter died on the spot on Tuesday when a truck rammed into their bike in Koyal Enclave in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Shabbir Ahmed (45) along with his wife Sanjeeda Begum and daughter Muskan were going to Loni from Garima Garden colony when the accident took place around 11.30 am, they said.

Sahibabad Border DSP Alok Dubey said the truck driver has been arrested and the vehicle impounded.

Another bike was hit by the truck near Mohan Nagar on Monday night. Two people were hospitalised in a serious condition and one of them succumbed, police said.

Ashish (27) and his friend Shiril suffered injuries in the accident that took place near MMX Mall located on the GT Road. They were admitted to a private hospital where Ashish succumbed to injuries and Shril is undergoing treatment, DSP Pandey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya ...

 India
3
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation
4
PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021