Four dead in Ghaziabad road crashes

A man, his wife and their 11-year-old daughter died on the spot on Tuesday when a truck rammed into their bike in Koyal Enclave in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Shabbir Ahmed (45) along with his wife Sanjeeda Begum and daughter Muskan were going to Loni from Garima Garden colony when the accident took place around 11.30 am, they said.

Advertisement

Sahibabad Border DSP Alok Dubey said the truck driver has been arrested and the vehicle impounded.

Another bike was hit by the truck near Mohan Nagar on Monday night. Two people were hospitalised in a serious condition and one of them succumbed, police said.

Ashish (27) and his friend Shiril suffered injuries in the accident that took place near MMX Mall located on the GT Road. They were admitted to a private hospital where Ashish succumbed to injuries and Shril is undergoing treatment, DSP Pandey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)