PDRL's AeroGCS to prevent Misuse of Indian Drones through NPNT solution

Recent news flash on airbase by drones has pulled public attention and raised concerns for security forces, individuals as well as entities using drones for business purposes. Certainly, the mishappening has caused irreversible damage, and required measures are being taken to prevent future incidents of this nature. Multiple solutions are being talked about for risk mitigation from the misuse of drones. One of such solutions is following strict use of NPNT (No Permission No Take-off) compliance set by the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). When NPNT software solution is used by drone manufacturer for their drones, their misuse can be fully avoided even if the drones fall in hands of some notorious third party.

Passenger Drone Research Private Limited (PDRL) is a start-up that hails from the divine city of Nashik and excels in drone technologies and related software solutions. PDRL has indigenously developed drone management software which goes by the name of ''AeroGCS''. The complete software stack is being used by the majority of Indian drone manufacturers to adhere to NPNT compliance. The software has the capability to communicate with the drone flight authorization system (Digital Sky platform) set up by the Director-General of Civil Aviation. It allows the permission artifact that is the Flight Permission Data to securely transport from the Digital Sky platform to drone firmware. The software ensures that the drone only flies with pre-authorization from the Digital Sky platform and only in the permitted geo area. The software stack from PDRL takes care of three important aspects of permissions.

1. Flying within the permitted geo-fence area 2. To fly only up to the permitted altitude and 3. To fly only in the approved & permitted time slot.

If the solution finds any violation of the above rules, then the secured drone firmware that is part of the AeroGCS stack, ensures that the drone safely returns to the take-off point automatically, and all logs are recorded for thorough analysis.

AeroGCS software stack offers the highest level of L1 security for drone flights. The software ensures secure up-gradation of drone firmware using digital certificates using validated digital keys. It is important to note that AeroGCS does not permit to change any airworthiness parameter of the drone. On top of this, the software offers the capability to track the drone live during the complete tenure of flight providing complete flight visibility to the drone operator.

The majority of the Indian drone manufacturers rely on AeroGCS for the security of their drone operations. AeroGCS software assures the drone manufacturer/operator, that their drones will fly only in the permitted area, for permitted time, and at permitted altitude. This will help safeguard the nation's critical infrastructure from the risk of drone misuse. AeroGCS ensure that drones are used for the cause that they are made and science remains a boon to mankind.

''PDRL is on a mission to contribute to the growth of the Indian drone industry from the last three years. AeroGCS is a unique commercially available drone platform in the Indian market with 100% indigenization. AeroGCS is also available in various other editions to support global drone manufacturers and drone service providers through the AeroMegh platform. PDRL is expanding globally through its distribution partners spread across continents,'' stated PDRL CEO Mr. Anil Chandaliya.

About Passenger Drone Research Private Limited PDRL is a start-up company based in Nasik, Maharashtra. PDRL offers drone automation and data analytics SaaS platform called AeroMegh for enterprises to generate business-driven data in real-time.

With reliable efforts, PDRL has created simple and most efficient software for Drone Industry. Products are future-ready and satisfying the need of the hour as well as enhancing as per future vision. PDRL is committed to ensuring that customers are benefited from the newest drone technologies in the market and also that drones are used for legitimate and fruitful purposes only.

